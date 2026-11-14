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Despite hot start, Oilers insider says Edmonton isn't done adding
By Jonathan Ouimet,12 days ago
Bob Stauffer just said he doesn't expect Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to stay together all year with the Oilers. It's a bold thing to say about a team sitting 14-3-3 and first in the Pacific Division. Edmonton has won three straight, including a 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers on Wednesday, and McDavid has 49 points in 20 games. Even his assist streak was a talking point this week, when Connor McDavid's assist streak hung on a scoring call.