undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
What grade does the Broncos offense get at the bye week?
By DENVER SPORTS,9 days ago
The Broncos are 7-2, and a lot of people still feel their offense is a mess. The numbers say something less dramatic, and a little more worrying: it is average. That was the conclusion on a recent episode of “Orange and Blue Today,” when Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason handed out bye-week grades for each offensive position group. The marks ran from C to D-plus, and both settled on a C for the unit as a whole.