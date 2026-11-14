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DRAMATIC VIDEO: Troopers drag critically injured driver to safety as burning car explodes
12 days ago
Dramatic dashcam video from the Michigan State Police captures the moment troopers dragged a critically injured 22-year-old driver away from a burning, exploding vehicle in Isabella County. Troopers from the Mount Pleasant Post responded around 1 a.m. Nov. 10 to a single-vehicle crash on North Chippewa Road in Denver Township, where a car had slammed into a tree and burst into flames. As first responders and bystanders tended to the driver just yards from the wreckage, a sudden blast sent sparks flying into the trees—prompting two troopers to grab the Harrison man and drag him down the road to safety. Police say those quick actions and immediate lifesaving measures were critical before the driver was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Investigators say reckless driving may have played a role in the crash, which remains under investigation.