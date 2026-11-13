undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bo Nix deserves an A+ in the fourth quarter, but the first three quarters count too
By JOEY FREEBURG,10 days ago
Bo Nix keeps winning late, but the midday show says most of what he has put on film this season has been bad football. Bo Nix has a familiar pattern by now. He starts seasons slowly and gets better as the year goes on. In his third season, the slow part has lasted longer than usual. He has had good games, including his last two against Kansas City and Carolina. Week to week, though, the problem is the same: he can’t seem to get going early, and then the fourth quarter starts and he looks like a different quarterback.