undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
'We need patience' - Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni backs young talents to bounce back after 2-1 Uruguay loss in post-Messi era opener
By Adhe Makayasa,12 days ago
Scaloni's side began their new chapter without their 39-year-old icon in front of a sparse crowd, just days after the manager signed a four-year extension. Following a goalless opening period where Cristopher Fiermarin denied Julian Alvarez and Nico Paz, Diego Forlan's visitors struck twice from Giorgian de Arrascaeta set pieces via a Leonardo Balerdi own goal and Maxi Araujo's effort. Atletico Madrid striker Alvarez replied from Gianluca Prestianni's cross, but Uruguay held firm.