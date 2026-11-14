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Rams put Puka Nacua on injured reserve, expect Myles Garrett to play at Arizona
12 days ago
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams placed wide receiver Puka Nacua on injured reserve to make room for receiver Brennan Presley on the active roster, coach Sean McVay said Friday before the team traveled to Arizona for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. McVay also said he expects edge rusher Myles Garrett to play despite a questionable designation.