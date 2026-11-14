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Internet sensation Kerwin Claiborne perfoming at The Funny Pages Restaurant & Comedy Club
By Everett Ganier Jr.,12 days ago
GULFPORT, Miss. — A little comedy is coming to the Mississippi gulf coast!. The Funny Pages Restaurant & Comedy Club is bringing internet sensation Kerwin Claiborne to the stage. Claiborne, a native of Pattison, Mississippi, has built a following online with his comedic characters and entertaining personality. Now, he’s...