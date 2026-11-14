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TST Today:Jayden Daniels Throws Two Picks and Still Beats the First-Place Giants, Cowboys-Niners Is a Must-Win & the Rams Have No Receivers
11 days ago
Welcome to The Sporting Tribune Podcast Network and a new episode of The Sporting Tribune Today, our every-weekday show on sports in Southern California, Las Vegas and Hawaii. In today's episode The Sporting Tribune’s Grant Mona, John Browner, David Bloom and Demetrius "Beav" Beaver debate Washington's late win over the first-place Giants, a must-win Cowboys-49ers game and a Rams team with no healthy receivers.