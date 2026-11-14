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Russell Crowe’s Classic Thriller Is Still His Greatest Movie 27 Years Later
By Erik Hawkins,12 days ago
Between 1997 and 1999, Russell Crowe became an international superstar. His measured intensity and knack for disappearing into a role put him on the radar of critics, especially when played several uber-slick, violent characters in Virtuosity, The Quick and the Dead, and LA Confidential. Then, shortly before he nailed the role of a sword-and-sandals picture action hero in perennial dad-cinema favorite Gladiator, Crowe truly disappeared into his greatest performance: Big tobacco whistleblower Jeffrey Wigand. In Michael Mann's obsessively detailed true corruption story The Insider, Crowe showed a new side of himself in a character completely at the mercy of the powers that be. His portrayal of Wigand is schlubby, pasty, and paranoid — everything his prior high-profile roles were not.