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Blazers Handle Kings for Pleasingly Casual Win
By Dave Deckard,12 days ago
The Trail Blazers make it easy. The Portland Trail Blazers came into their Friday night matchup against the Sacramento Kings having won 8 of their last 11 games. Sacramento, on the other hand, owned 1 win in 10 tries. It’s not a terribly big surprise, then, that Portland handled the Kings fairly easily, developing a double-digit lead in the first half, then defending well enough to maintain it throughout. The 120-107 final score speaks of a professional, if perfunctory, effort on Portland’s part. Sacramento had moments in this game but were never able to string enough of them together to make a difference.