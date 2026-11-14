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Welser-Möst Conducts Strauss at Severance Music Center
12 days ago
Beethoven’s Missa solemnis is rivaled only by his Ninth Symphony in power and scope. Through graceful solos and contemplative choruses, Beethoven imbues the ancient text with humanist theology and seamlessly integrates Gregorian chant, Baroque quotations, and his forward-looking late style, creating a work that transcends creeds and generations. Music Director Franz Welser-Möst leads The Cleveland Orchestra, The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus, and a starry roster of soloists in this timeless masterpiece.