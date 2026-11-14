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Keep Feeling Fascination: Jeremiah Chiu’s Edgy, Airy Conditionings, Improvs and Melodic Soliloquies
By A.D. Amorosi,12 days ago
Ithin the ever-fluid confines of the always improvisatory SML, modular synth gearhead Jeremiah Chiu provides something of a thickener — a quick-acting, gelatinous agent of chilled bleeps, loops and leaps that immediately bind, even ground, the wonkiest of Los Angeles’s hastily fleeing post-jazz works. It is as if Chiu’s synthetic jazz modularity can freeze SML’s free-for-all in its tracks, suddenly, so that its beatific beauty is allowed to set, without flying completely off the handle.