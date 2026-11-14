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Gail McLaughlin
12 days ago
Gail Maureen McLauchlin, a devoted wife, loving mother, proud grandmother, and dear friend, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2026, at the age of 78. Gail was the beloved wife of Ronald “Kirk” McLauchlin, with whom she shared 44 years of marriage until his passing in 2010. She was the loving mother of Todd (Kate) McLauchlin and their daughters, Madeline and Abigail; and Chad (Gwen) McLauchlin and their children, Ethan, Landon, and Kendall.