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Sustainable Business Council conference Nov. 17-18
By Aaron Holbrook,8 days ago
Local news about the companies, people and issues that impact business in Northeast Wisconsin and beyond. The Sustainable Business Council will host its annual conference Nov. 17–18 in Madison. This year’s program features keynote speakers, interactive breakout sessions, hands-on experiences, and peer-to-peer networking, including:. • Opening Keynote: Tracy...