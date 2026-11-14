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Slow Cooked Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal
By Brady Evans,12 days ago
A bowl of steel-cut oatmeal with apple, cinnamon, and raisins is a proper cold-morning breakfast, the sort that keeps you full past 10am without a lot of fuss or expensive ingredients. Steel-cut oats take longer than rolled oats, you say? They do, about half an hour of simmering here, and the chewier texture is worth it, because it holds up as you eat through the bowl instead of turning to paste halfway through.