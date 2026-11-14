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Grizzlies 142, Pelicans 111 | NBA Cup group stage postgame wrap
By Jim Eichenhofer,12 days ago
A pair of starting lineup changes for New Orleans didn’t immediately yield dividends on the defensive end. As a result, Memphis avenged an early-November home loss to the Pelicans, comfortably racking up points en route to clearing the century mark in scoring before the end of the third quarter. New Orleans couldn’t get enough stops Friday to stay close against its Southwest Division counterpart, trailing virtually the entire night. Memphis tallied 35, 35, 35 and 37 points in the quarters, respectively.