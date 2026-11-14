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Kanye West Sued by Opera Singer Who Says He Was Locked in High School Band Room to Finish Opera in Four Days
By David Walliams allegations,12 days ago
Kanye West is facing a federal lawsuit from opera singer Chase Taylor, who says he was locked inside a Wyoming high school band room while preparing the rapper's 2019 production of Nebuchadnezzar. Taylor says he accepted a principal singing role expecting to rehearse a finished opera. Instead, he alleges, he...