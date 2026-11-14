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ChatGPT Wallet Launches: OpenAI’s Agents Can Now Pay for Purchases With Your Approval
By Kai Williams,12 days ago
ChatGPT Wallet is a payment feature that lets OpenAI’s dots agents complete online purchases for a user, with the user approving every purchase using Face ID or a fingerprint. OpenAI announced it on November 13, 2026. It is built with American Express, Mastercard, and Visa, and it is rolling out first to ChatGPT Pro subscribers in the U.S. through dots.