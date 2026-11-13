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NE Florida Surf Report #2 Friday 2:00 PM
10 days ago
In the modern era, our surf breaks can be very crowded and it is dangerous. It’s important for surfers to exercise caution in crowded conditions. For beginners, choosing an uncrowded spot will give you the space to make the process of learning a lot more stress-free. That way, as your wave riding skills become more refined, you’ll be able to step up to the more popular, over-crowded breaks which makes it safer for everyone.
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