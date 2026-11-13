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#47 State Champs Union High School Volleyball
8 days ago
We’re celebrating CHAMPIONS on this episode of Hometown Huddle! Join us as we sit down with the Union High School Volleyball Team to talk about their incredible STATE CHAMPIONSHIP season! Hear the stories, memories, challenges, and hard work that helped bring home the title. Get to know the athletes behind the championship and celebrate another amazing accomplishment for the Uintah Basin!