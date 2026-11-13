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#46 Coach Karren and players from the Uintah High School Hockey Team
8 days ago
#46 Coach Karren and players from the Uintah High School Hockey Team Channel X94. We’re hitting the ice on this episode of Hometown Huddle! Join Coach Karren and players from the Uintah High School Hockey Team as we talk hockey, team chemistry, the season, and what it takes to compete on the ice. Get to know the players, hear their stories, and catch up on all things Uintah hockey!