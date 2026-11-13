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Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei: Can AI Cure Cancer by 2036?
11 days ago
Dario Amodei, CEO and co-founder of Anthropic, has predicted that artificial intelligence could make cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, heart disease, and mental illness “relics of the past” in less than a decade. The statement, made in Anthropic’s investor-roadshow video released on November 10, 2026, has reignited debate about how quickly AI could transform medicine. Amodei believes increasingly powerful AI systems could dramatically accelerate scientific discovery, potentially compressing decades of biomedical progress into just a few years. His prediction comes as Anthropic, the company behind Claude, expands its involvement in biotechnology and experimental drug discovery.