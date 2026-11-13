undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Nelson Dusetti: Opportunity to Join a Seminar on How a Perturbed Microenvironment Regulates Tumour Cell Function and Therapy Response
11 days ago
Nelson Dusetti, INSERM Research Director at CRCM and Institut Paoli-Calmettes, shared on LinkedIn:. “November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. A particularly meaningful time to bring the international pancreatic cancer research community together in Marseille. On November 26, we are delighted to welcome Prof. Claus Jørgensen, from the Cancer Research UK...