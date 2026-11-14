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Women's Volleyball Wins First CUNYAC Championship Since 2013, Defeat Hunter in Five Sets
12 days ago
On Friday night, the Bearcats completed their remarkable rise by defeating their Lexington Avenue rivals, the Hunter College Hawks, 3-2 in a dramatic five-set battle (25-18, 22-25, 25-18, 24-26, 15-13) to capture the program's first CUNYAC Women's Volleyball Championship since 2013. Playing just seven subway (6 line) stops away from...
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