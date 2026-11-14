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Women's Basketball Takes on Ramapo in Friday Night Action
12 days ago
The Baruch College Bearcats dropped an 82-50 non-conference contest to Ramapo College on Friday evening at the Bradley Center in Mahwah, New Jersey. The visiting Bearcats battled early and trailed just 21-14 after the opening quarter, but Ramapo used a strong second period to extend the margin and carried a 38-22 advantage into halftime. The Road Runners continued their momentum in the second half and secured the home victory behind a 43 percent shooting performance and nine three-pointers.