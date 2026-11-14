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Microsoft Outage Exposes the Risks of Relying on a Single Technology Provider for Essential Services
12 days ago
A major global outage involving Microsoft has reignited concerns about the world’s growing dependence on a small number of technology companies to power essential services. The disruption, which began on Thursday, November 12, 2026, affected millions of users across businesses, government agencies and other organisations, leaving many unable to access critical workplace tools. Among the affected services were Microsoft Outlook, Teams, Copilot and other Microsoft 365 applications.