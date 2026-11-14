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Friday TSF Blitz: Week 13
By TSF Staff,12 days ago
Princeton is headed back to Paycor Stadium, and Elder will be waiting. The Vikings edged Moeller 40-36 in the King of the Block rematch to reach their first regional final since 1993. The Panthers punched their ticket with two stops from the 1-yard line in the final seconds of a 27-23 win over St. Xavier at The Pit. Anderson and Harrison also took care of business, setting up an all-local Division II, Region 8 final.