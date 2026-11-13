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Statement from D.A. Bragg on the Sentencing of Arsen Canaj
9 days ago
“Arsen Canaj has been sentenced to 2-to-6 years in state prison for stealing approximately $438,000 of diamonds, precious gems, and jewelry from New York businesses,” said District Attorney Bragg. “I hope today’s sentencing sends a message: those who scam Manhattan’s business owners will be prosecuted. If you are a victim of a financial crime please call our Financial Frauds Bureau at 212-335-8900.”