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Learn to Curl sessions bring community together
By News Report,9 days ago
Participants recently traveled from as far away as Canton and Plattsburgh, with communities throughout the region represented on the ice. — SARANAC LAKE | The Saranac Lake Civic Center’s first Learn to Curl session of the season last month was a resounding success, bringing together over 30 participants from across the region to try their hand at one of the North Country’s favorite winter sports.