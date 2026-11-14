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Game-opening 24-1 run propels SMU to blowout of Ball State
By NCAABB Premium News,12 days ago
SMU jumped out to a 24-1 lead as it rolled to a 90-65 win over Ball State on Friday in Dallas, led by Oziyah Sellers’ 21 points. The rest of the starting five joined Sellers in double figures for the Mustangs (4-0). David Terrell Jr. scored 16 while Jermaine O’Neal Jr. and Jaden Toombs added 13 and 11, respectively. Jakub Szumert amassed 10 points and nine rebounds.