undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘Beverly Hills Cop’: Great Music, Cast and Eddie Murphy
By Ari Coine,12 days ago
A few bars from the soundtrack can conjure a whole series of memories with certain films. Beverly Hills Cop is one of them. A few seconds of Harold Faltermeyer’s “Axel F” is all it takes, and before Eddie Murphy even smiles, we are back to a banana stuffed into a car’s tailpipe, a pair of Beverly Hills detectives, and Axel Foley arriving from Detroit to wreak havoc.