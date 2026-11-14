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Arkansas football hosts South Carolina
By Staff,12 days ago
The Arkansas Razorbacks, 3-6 and 1-5 in the SEC, host the No. 17 South Carolina Gamecocks, 6-3 and 4-3 in the SEC, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium at 6:45 p.m. Arkansas is looking to bounce back after a tight 26-23 road loss to Auburn last week. South Carolina, on the other hand, enters with a four-game win streak. The Hogs will have to rely on their defense to contain South Carolina’s dynamic mobile quarterback LaNorris Sellers, while offensively, the Razorbacks, led by quarterback KJ Jackson and running back Braylen Russell, must finish drives in th red zone and avoid costly turnovers.