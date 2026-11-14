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Rough night for Yellowjackets and Greyhounds in 3A state playoffs
By Staff,12 days ago
It was a rough night in the 3A state playoffs for the Mountain View Yellowjackets and the Salem Greyhounds on Friday night. Mountain View took on the Glen Rose Beavers and lost 40-7 after trailing 40-0 at halftime. The Beavers scored on their first six possessions of the game and held the Yellowjackets to zero points in the first half. George Rector caugth a 40-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter to get Mountain View on the scoreboard to make it 40-7.