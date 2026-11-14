\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cfigure>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=4YKhHL_1H4bSu0P00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YKhHL_1H4bSu0P00" width="600" height="330" >\u003c/figure>\u003cp>\u003cb>7A\u003c/b>\u003c/p>\u003cp>Cabot 0, Springdale Har-Ber 42\u003c/p>\u003cp>Little Rock Central 7, Bentonville West 54\u003c/p>\u003cp>Rogers 31, Bryant 30\u003c/p>\u003cp>Springdale 6, Little Rock Christian 45\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cb>6A\u003c/b>\u003c/p>\u003cp>El Dorado 41, Fort Smith Southside 17\u003c/p>\u003cp>Jonesboro 50, Lake Hamilton 49 OT\u003c/p>\u003cp>Little Rock Catholic 25, Sylvan Hills 53\u003c/p>\u003cp>Russellville 28, Searcy 63\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cb>5A\u003c/b>\u003c/p>\u003cp>Alma 14, Hot Springs Lakeside 37\u003c/p>\u003cp>Batesville 20, Joe T. Robinson 54\u003c/p>\u003cp>Harrison 40, Camden Fairview 6\u003c/p>\u003cp>Jacksonville 47, Harding Academy 28\u003c/p>\u003cp>Mills 47, Nettleton 21\u003c/p>\u003cp>Pine Bluff 0, Greenwood 52\u003c/p>\u003cp>Texarkana 22, Farmington 60\u003c/p>\u003cp>Wynne 21, Little Rock Parkview 45\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cb>4A\u003c/b>\u003c/p>\u003cp>Arkadelphia 22, Booneville 50\u003c/p>\u003cp>Ashdown 20, Ozark 82\u003c/p>\u003cp>Haskell Harmony Grove 7, Fountain Lake 40\u003c/p>\u003cp>Berryville 21, Stuttgart 42\u003c/p>\u003cp>Central Arkansas Christian 35, Gentry 7\u003c/p>\u003cp>DeWitt 14, Lonoke 42\u003c/p>\u003cp>Forest City 34, malvern 14\u003c/p>\u003cp>Gosnell 56, Lamar 46\u003c/p>\u003cp>Heber Springs 28, Warren 35\u003c/p>\u003cp>Mena 7, Highland 42\u003c/p>\u003cp>Monticello 0, Bauxite 42\u003c/p>\u003cp>Pocahontas 7, Gravette 41\u003c/p>\u003cp>Pottsville 35, Batesville-Southside 7\u003c/p>\u003cp>Prairie Grove 26, Hamburg 56\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cb>3A\u003c/b>\u003c/p>\u003cp>Cedarville 29, Perryville 0\u003c/p>\u003cp>Centerpoint 12, Helena-West Helena 41\u003c/p>\u003cp>Cutter-Morning Star 12, Charleston 40\u003c/p>\u003cp>Hoxie 7, Smackover 45\u003c/p>\u003cp>Jessieville 28, Mansfield 52\u003c/p>\u003cp>Lavaca 41, Quitman 48\u003c/p>\u003cp>McGehee 28, Rivercrest 59\u003c/p>\u003cp>Mountain View 7, Glen Rose 40\u003c/p>\u003cp>Palestine-Wheatley 0, Melbourne 31\u003c/p>\u003cp>Paris 21, Bismarck 59\u003c/p>\u003cp>Parkers Chapel 0, Fordyce 56\u003c/p>\u003cp>Rison 26, Walnut Ridge 75\u003c/p>\u003cp>Salem 22, Atkins 56\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cb>2A\u003c/b>\u003c/p>\u003cp>Bigelow 19, Gurdon 30\u003c/p>\u003cp>Des Arc 42, Carlisle 26\u003c/p>\u003cp>Dierks 38, Magnet Cove 14\u003c/p>\u003cp>Earle 42, Hazen 14\u003c/p>\u003cp>East Poinsett County 18, Baptist Prep 38\u003c/p>\u003cp>England 12, Marked Tree 56\u003c/p>\u003cp>Hector 16, Mineral Springs 20\u003c/p>\u003cp>Junction City 20, Mount Ida 45\u003c/p>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>