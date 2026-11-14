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INSTANT REPLAY: Click here to listen to the Cooper Liberty Patriots defeat the Burkburnett Bulldogs 42-7
11 days ago
The Cooper Liberty Patriots (12-0, 4-0) defeat the Burkburnett Bulldogs. The Patriots start the game fast with a 3 play drive ending in a Kaiden Joseph touchdown to take a 7-0 lead. A stop by the Patriots on defense leads to another 3 play drive that ends in a Kaiden Joseph touchdown. He crosses the 100-yard rushing mark in the 1st quarter. Joseph continues his stellar day with a 3rd touchdown to make it back-to-back games with 3 touchdowns. The Patriots extend their lead to 21-0 midway through the 2nd quarter. That 21-0 score would hold into halftime.