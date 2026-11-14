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Florida routs Merrimack: Takeaways as No. 1 Gators lean on frontcourt for easy win
By OnlyGators.com Staff,12 days ago
Serving as a bit of a respite between a tough season-opening schedule against two in-state rivals and a forthcoming Las Vegas tournament, the No. 1 Florida Gators made easy work of the Merrimack Warriors on Friday night in the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. Florida prevailed 83-54, improving to 3-0 against Merrimack in Gainesville, Florida.