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INSTANT REPLAY: Click here to listen to the Frenship Tigers defeat the El Paso El Dorado Aztecs 44-39
12 days ago
The Frenship Tigers (6-4, 5-2) defeat the El Paso El Dorado Aztecs 44-39. This game started with the Tigers taking the opening possession and scoring a touchdown. They would be unsuccessful on an onside kick giving the Aztecs good field possession. El Dorado would respond with a touchdown of their own, but they would miss the extra point giving Frenship a 7-6 lead. The Tigers would score another touchdown on the second possession extending their lead to 14-6. Aztecs would answer back with another touchdown cutting the Tiger lead to 14-13.