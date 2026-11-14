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Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins wins election for governor in Alaska
By The Associated Press,12 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins wins election for governor in Alaska. NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Transportation Department wrongly decided to withhold nearly $74 million in highway money from New York state after it refused to revoke nearly 33,000 questionable commercial driver’s licenses for immigrants when an audit revealed problems last year, a federal appeals court said Friday. A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan concluded in a written decision that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, an arm of the Transportation Department, acted in a manner that was “arbitrary, capricious, or contrary to law” when it penalized New York. The appeals court said the state can't be faulted for failing to cancel licenses when a commercial driver lost legal status to stay in the United States because rules that would require a cancellation were not in place at the time. The licenses pertain to commercial vehicles such as trucks, trailers, limousines and buses.