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Costanza Cocconcelli Downs Italian 100IM Record as Beijing Tickets Booked in Riccione
By Liz Byrnes - Europe Correspondent,12 days ago
Costanza Cocconcelli Downs Italian 100IM Record as Beijing Tickets Booked in Riccione. Costanza Cocconcelli set a national 100IM record as Beijing selections were locked in during the first two days of the Italian Championships in Riccione. Cocconcelli posted 58.18 to erase her own Italian mark of 58.45 put on the...