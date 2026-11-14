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Thanksgiving To Go in Houston: Where to Order Your Holiday Feast in 2026
By Phaedra Cook and Mario-Sebastian Berry,11 days ago
Thanksgiving is all about gathering around the table with family and friends, but there’s no law stating someone has to stay in the kitchen all day to make that happen. Houston restaurants are ready to handle the cooking this year, with to-go offerings ranging from traditional turkey-and-trimmings feasts to more unexpected ways to celebrate the holiday.