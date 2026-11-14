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Orgy of greed: Politicians descend on Atlantic City for lobbyist-funded debauchery
By atomtabloid,12 days ago
ATLANTIC CITY—They come for the “training.” They stay for the open bar. Next week, thousands of New Jersey’s political class will descend upon the Atlantic City Convention Center for the 111th Annual New Jersey League of Municipalities Conference, a three-day bacchanal of backslapping, boozing, and backroom dealing that has become synonymous with the worst excesses of Garden State governance. While the official program promises “175 sessions” on municipal policy and “networking opportunities,” the real action will unfold in the suites, ballrooms, and hotel bars of America’s Playground—where lobbyists and power brokers foot the bill for an endless parade of receptions designed to buy influence one cocktail at a time.