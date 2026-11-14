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State football semifinal roundup: Diller-Odell pitches shutout in 2nd half to advance to D6 title, and more
By Will Charlton,12 days ago
DILLER, Neb. (KLKN) – After a punch-counterpunch first half, (4) Diller-Odell pitched a second-half shoutout after leading by three at the break to take down (9) Leyton 59-42 Friday in the Class D6 semifinals at Diller-Odell field. The Griffins were led by senior running back and linebacker Peyton Humphreys...
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