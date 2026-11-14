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Some physical GTA 6 boxes are missing codes, with Rockstar refusing to help
By Adam Corsetti,12 days ago
Flaws with the GTA 6 code-in-box approach are being discovered days before its release date. Some sealed retail cases shipped without the Xbox or PlayStation Store redemption inside. Buyers of the disc-less Xbox and PS5 versions have unsuccessfully requested refunds from Rockstar and retailers. Rockstar angered critics by opting against...