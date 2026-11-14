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Defeat catches up with Boebert as Democrat flips her seat
12 days ago
Jen Psaki reports that MS NOW is now projecting that Democrat Eileen Laubacher will defeat incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert in Colorado's 4th Congressional District. Boebert had moved from her previous district in the hopes of being more secure in reelection, but defeat caught up with her anyway. MS NOW's Ali Velshi breaks down how it happened and reports the latest on the vote count in Alaska.
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