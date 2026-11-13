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Jesse Marsch Challenges Theo Corbeanu to Become Complete Canada Player
By BVM Sportsdesk,,9 days ago
Toronto FC winger Theo Corbeanu is back with Canada for its Nations League quarterfinals against Guatemala, aiming to turn his strong club form into a regular national-team role. Coach Jesse Marsch praised Corbeanu’s one-on-one attacking ability but challenged him to improve his pressing, defensive work and connection with the team. Corbeanu says he recognizes those areas need work and is eager to prove he can contribute beyond the ball.