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Laryea, Corbeanu expected to play roles for Canada vs. Guatemala in Concacaf Nations League
By waking the red staff,8 days ago
The joys of the World Cup, the grandest of international stages, are far behind, now Canada must brace to venture back into the wilds of Concacaf. The Canadian men’s national team will play their first competitive matches of the new cycle over the coming days, a pair of battles with Guatemala, one away, one at home, in the two legs of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals. Canada will first travel to Estadio Manuel Felipe Carrera in Guatemala City on Friday – kickoff set for 9 pm ET – before hosting the return leg at BMO Field in Toronto on Monday.…