undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
COTALAND Guide: Tickets, Rides, Hours and What to Know About Austin’s New Theme Park at Circuit of The Americas
12 days ago
Austin, TX — COTALAND, the amusement park at Circuit of The Americas that opened Sept. 26, has more than 30 rides and experiences, including Circuit Breaker, which the park calls the only tilt coaster in Texas, and Palindrome, which it calls the first infinity shuttle coaster in the U.S. Choose-your-day tickets start at $39.99, and from Nov. 20 to Jan. 3, COTALAND runs as Peppermint in the Park.