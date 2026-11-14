undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Canada vs. Guatemala: Richie Laryea Starts, Corbeanu Benched
By BVM Sportsdesk,,12 days ago
Canada opens its new competitive cycle Friday against Guatemala in the first leg of a Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal, with Alphonso Davies returning to the national team and Richie Laryea starting at right back. Toronto FC teammates Theo Corbeanu and Richard Chukwu are on the bench. The two-leg winner advances to the Nations League Finals and qualifies for the 2027 Gold Cup.