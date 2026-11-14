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Canada Takes 3-0 Lead Over Guatemala as Davies Injured
By BVM Sportsdesk,,12 days ago
Canada surged to a 3-0 halftime lead over Guatemala in the Nations League quarterfinal after Alphonso Davies suffered a muscle injury just minutes into his first international start in more than 600 days. Tani Oluwaseyi, Liam Millar and Jonathan David scored for Canada, which now faces a major concern over its captain ahead of the return leg in Toronto.