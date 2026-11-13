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SURFWRLD Werne Surf Park Renamed medō as Construction Nears
By Staff,7 days ago
The planned SURFWRLD Werne surf park in Germany has been renamed medō (pronounced meadow) as the project prepares to begin construction on a former coal mine site along the Lippe River in North Rhine-Westphalia. The development will include a 242-meter-long, 80-meter-wide wave pool and a rapid-surf facility. Dining facilities, recreational and sports areas, coworking spaces, accommodations and event spaces are also planned.